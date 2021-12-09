Clarets centre back James Tarkowski issues message of reassurance

James Tarkowski of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Southampton, England.

The defender, 29, who has attracted interest from the Hammers, says the Clarets have plenty of time to put things right.

Burnley are 18th in the Premier League — level on points with Newcastle United and Norwich City — having collated just 10 points in 14 games this season.

But there are still 24 left to play. “It’s not the end of the world,” he said.

“It’s still early on in the season, there’s plenty of time to put things right and get points on the board.

“It’s disappointing, but we move on to the weekend back at home, before another home game after that.”

Sean Dyche’s side are averaging a goal a game so far this season; only Wolves and the Canaries have scored fewer.

And all but one side in the division — Eddie Howe’s Magpies — have won more games this term than Burnley.

Tarkowski said: “We’re getting in the right areas, we just have to tidy up on those little details to get the ball in the back of the net.”

“It’s just them fine margins at the minute, just aren’t going our way.