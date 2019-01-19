Clarets denied by incorrect offside decision, but Dyche hails best away performance of the season

Sean Dyche felt his side delivered their best away performance of the season at Watford - and should have come away with the three points.



Burnley made it 10 points from 12 in the Premier League with a goalless draw at Vicarage Road, but had more than enough chances to win, and an injury time strike from Chris Wood incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Sean Dyche

Wood turned the ball in after Dwight McNeil’s effort was spilled by Ben Foster, with the Kiwi level at worst, and Dyche said: “I think it’s tight, but I don’t know how it works, the official thinking on it, I thought if it’s that tight, it goes in favour of the forward, and maybe I’m incorrect.

“I think he was onside, I’m surprised it wasn’t given, but, in balance, I thought the officials were very good, apart from that moment.”

Next season, the goal would have stood, with VAR to be introduced, and Dyche is a fan of technology assisting the officials: “I’ve spoken very openly about VAR, I think it’s a must, a given. The people who go against it often say ‘what about decisions that are maybes?’ They’re still tight calls, but what we are all looking for is only for the margins to get as close to 100% as they can, and VAR must help.

“Obviously, teething problems, but we all questioned goalline technology, it’s going to slow the game down, but it’s fine. It needs to be done.”

Dyche felt it was a performance worthy of the points, back at his former club: “There’s two sides to a story, I thought it was a winning performance because of the quality of chances we created, and the way we defended. They had a couple of chances as well, but I thoughts we had golden chances, and just didn’t take them.

“The key moment, you just hope for a season you get them back. I’m not jumping up and down, it is tight, but I always thought the margin goes in favour of the attacker.

“But, I thought the officials were good.”

And he added: “I think, probably away from home, we have won at Cardiff and Huddersfield, but that was the most complete performance over the whole game away from home.

“They were probably a bit below themselves in the first half, partly because we played well, maybe they were slightly off it. I asked the players what they thought at half-time, and they thought they would probably bring a bit more tempo and demand.

“I was pleased to say we conquered that pretty early in the second half, the game didn’t really change its feel, maybe the last 10 minutes when it went forward a lot earlier, but even then, they weren’t building that much from it.

“Over the full game, the performance I was very pleased with.

“The main thing is the players are showing what they can do, I thought it was a winning performance, there were real good markers about people’s performances again.

“Three wins and a draw - and another clean sheet - in the Premier League isn’t easy to come by, and possibly a decision goes against us which would have given us another win, as well as the chances we created.

“The main thing is this game owes you nothing, this run goes out of the window, because the next one is the most important - as it happens, it’s the FA Cup, but you understand my train of thought.

“The next game is always the most important.”