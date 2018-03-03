Clarets have had no approach from rival investors

Burnley have denied they have had an approach from either American or Middle Eastern investors.

A story in The Times this morning suggests the Clarets “are the subject of a £180m takeover attempt from rival American and Middle Eastern investors” and that the club “have signed a non-disclosure agreement with a US media company and prepared a prospectus for several other groups, including one from the Middle East.”

But a club statement in response said: “The club is always open to investment, but nobody has approached the club, no agreement has been signed and we've no knowledge of any American media group or from the Middle East.”