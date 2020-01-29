Clarets midfielder Jack Cork desperate to end Arsenal hoodoo

After re-writing the history books with victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, midfielder Jack Cork is looking to do the same when Arsenal come to Turf Moor.

The Gunners are the only side of the recognised 'top six' in the Premier League that Clarets boss Sean Dyche hasn't taken a single point against.

Burnley have taken four points off leaders Liverpool since the club's first promotion from the Championship in 2014 and five points from both Manchester City and Spurs.

The Clarets have also collected six points from Chelsea while victory at the Theatre of Dreams took their tally against the Red Devils to seven.

However, Burnley have yet to experience anything other than defeat against Arsenal under Dyche having suffered 10 losses on the bounce.

The 1-1 draw against the Gunners under Owen Coyle in 2009 - when a Graham Alexander penalty cancelled out a Cesc Fabregas strike - came just months before Cork's first spell with the Clarets.

Cork, though, was involved in the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates later that season. "Getting a point off Arsenal would be a great way to set up the end of the season for us," he said.

"There’s been a lot of last minute goals and it would be nice to get one against them. It’s one that we’re going to have to make sure we’re right up for.

"The two wins have put us in a good position and we’re playing with confidence. We’ll go into that game thinking we can get a result against them because we did it against Leicester and Man United."

Arsenal have won just two league games in 16 since victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates early in October, averaging less than a point a game in that miserly sequence.

Fredrik Ljungberg took over the reins when Unai Emery departed two months ago and now they are seven fixtures into Mikel Arteta's tenure.

Three stalemates on the bounce under the Spaniard suggests that the Gunners are still very much in transition and Cork is determined to capitalise on that vulnerability.

"Arsenal is Arsenal, they are still one of the best teams in the country," he said. "It’s still going to be a tough game, they always try and play good football.

"They’ve got some world class players. They are going through a transitional stage a bit like Man United and Chelsea and it would be good to get them at a time where they’re a little bit vulnerable and try and get at them."