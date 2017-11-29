Clarets plugging the gap on 'top six' says Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is confident that the Clarets are getting closer to the so-called 'top six' in the Premier League.

The Clarets, who have played four of that collective away from home so far this term, have taken five points from as many fixtures with Manchester United yet to come at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Burnley's only game at Turf Moor against those 'elite' clubs ended in unfortunate circumstances at the weekend as the Gunners won it in time added on for the third time on the bounce in the top flight.

Leaders Manchester City also came out on top at the Etihad, bettering last season's scoreline, but aside from that the Clarets improved on results at Stamford Bridge, Anfield and away at Spurs.

Dyche was delighted with the display against Arsene Wenger's men on Sunday and insisted that the performance was a show of his side's development.

"I don’t we think we get too carried away with ourselves but we continue to progress," he said, ahead of the trip to the vitality Stadium to take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

"On any given day when two teams come together in the PL it can be closer than you think, we saw Huddersfield have a real good go at Man City.

"I think there’s more to it than just that. Over a period of games we’ve played the top sides and got closer to them, some we’ve got great results against and some we’ve just got close to.

"It’s not a measurement on any one game it’s over how many of these top teams you play and so far this season we’ve delivered really good performances this season against the top sides, and against everyone really. There’s not been a performance this season that I’ve been disgruntled with."

Commenting on the performance against Arsenal, he added: "When you can do that against some of the top teams, even if it is for one half, because they came out stronger second half, I thought there were some real strong signs of that.

"I’ve checked the stats, physically we were very strong, production wise with the ball in making chances very strong, keeping the ball very strong, set-pieces very strong.

"That’s a good mixture, we want to be effective in as many different ways as we can and I thought Sunday was a good example of that.

"When we had to defend we defended well, to keep them to minimal chances by their standards. I don’t think Popey had much to do so that’s very good defensively and very good in attack with their keeper making more saves than ours.

"They are good signs, but it’s so far, I don’t meant to play it down but it’s just the way I work, looking at what you’re doing but knowing there’s more out there."