Clarets set for another “healthy profit” - Garlick

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has revealed the club are set to shortly announce another “healthy profit”.

Burnley made a net loss of just £3.7m during the financial year ending June, 2016, due to paying bonuses for promotion to players and playing staff of £11.3 million.

That figure followed a record £30.1m profit the previous season, when the Clarets were back in the Premier League for the first time since 2009/10.

Speaking in today’s Turf match programme, Garlick said: "As everyone will know, we are an extremely well-run club that lives firmly within its means.

”Our soon-to-be-released annual finances will again confirm this, with another healthy profit registered.

"That doesn't mean we aren't prepared to spend where we see fit, as is evident from the improvements made to the playing side.

"But the general infrasturcture and longevity of off-the-field projects are equally important and to this end, we've balanced things really well, I feel, in taking the club forwards in recent years."