Clarets striker Chris Wood among most accurate in European football - ahead of Kylian Mbappe of PSG

Chris Wood scores against Everton

And Burnley frontman Chris Wood has emerged as one of the most efficient in European football at testing a keeper with his efforts at goal.

Opta statistics show that, across the main leagues in Europe, the 21-year-old Brooklyn-born Canada international Jonathan David, who plays for League 1 champions Lille, is the most accurate player, with 33 shots on target and a shot accuracy of 63%, netting 13 goals.

Closely behind him is New Zealand international Wood, whose 12 Premier League goals for the Clarets came from 37 shots on target, for a shot accuracy of 60%.

Former Burnley target Che Adams of Southampton is next in line, the Scotland international finishing the season with nine Premier League goals, from 31 shots on target, with a shooting accuracy of 58%.

Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored in both games against the Clarets last season, claimed 16 goals in the league, from 46 shots on target, at a 57% shooting accuracy.

One of the World's most exciting talents, Kylian Mbappe of Paris St Germain, is fifth on the list, with his 27 League 1 goals coming from 47 shots on target - a 55% shooting accuracy.