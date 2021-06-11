Clarets striker Chris Wood among most accurate in European football - ahead of Kylian Mbappe of PSG
One of the best pieces of advice for a young striker is quite simple - hit the target!
And Burnley frontman Chris Wood has emerged as one of the most efficient in European football at testing a keeper with his efforts at goal.
Opta statistics show that, across the main leagues in Europe, the 21-year-old Brooklyn-born Canada international Jonathan David, who plays for League 1 champions Lille, is the most accurate player, with 33 shots on target and a shot accuracy of 63%, netting 13 goals.
Closely behind him is New Zealand international Wood, whose 12 Premier League goals for the Clarets came from 37 shots on target, for a shot accuracy of 60%.
Former Burnley target Che Adams of Southampton is next in line, the Scotland international finishing the season with nine Premier League goals, from 31 shots on target, with a shooting accuracy of 58%.
Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored in both games against the Clarets last season, claimed 16 goals in the league, from 46 shots on target, at a 57% shooting accuracy.
One of the World's most exciting talents, Kylian Mbappe of Paris St Germain, is fifth on the list, with his 27 League 1 goals coming from 47 shots on target - a 55% shooting accuracy.
And rounding out the list is Portugal striker Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt - a reported Manchester City target - who hit 28 goals in the Bundesliga, from 53 shots on target, and a 55% shooting accuracy.