Clarets striker Matej Vydra was a half-time substitute for the Czech Republic in their 5-0 defeat against England at Wembley.

The £11m summer signing was introduced at break with his side already trailing 2-0 to a Raheem Sterling opener and a Harry Kane penalty.

Sterling went on to add two more in the second half to add to a Tomas Kalas one goal as England opened their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in style.

Tom Heaton and James Tarkowski were unused subs for England, as was former Claret Kieran Trippier, while another one-time Burnley man Michael Keane played the 90 minutes for the Three Lions, who now travel to Podgorica to face Montenegro on Monday.

Vydra will hope to feature in a friendly against Brazil on Tuesday in Prague.