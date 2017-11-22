Clarets support Rainbow Laces week

Burnley Football Club are proud to be supporting Stonewall’s upcoming Rainbow Laces Week at this Sunday’s fixture against Arsenal FC.



Stonewall is Britain’s leading charity for lesbian, gay, bi and trans (LGBT) equality. The Rainbow Laces Week, from 24th November to 3rd December, is a campaign that aims to make sure everyone knows LGBT people are welcome in sport and, through our backing of the campaign, we want to make it clear that LGBT fans are welcome and embraced here at Burnley FC.

On Sunday, you’ll see the captain Tom Heaton wearing the rainbow armband and Bertie Bee and Burnley FC in the Community staff will be proudly sporting the rainbow laces.

Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore said: “Premier League football is for everyone, everywhere and our clubs are committed to equality and diversity at all levels of the sport.

“We view the LGBT community as an integral part of our community and, working with Stonewall, we want this partnership to improve the experience of LGBT people already playing football, and supporting clubs, and to signal to others who might be interested in getting involved, that they are welcome to do so.”

Mike Garlick, Chairman of Burnley FC said: “As a club, we are in full support of Stonewall’s campaign to make sport for everyone. We want all our fans, whoever they are, to enjoy our club and be part of our vibrant community at Burnley FC. We look forward to celebrating that this weekend.”

Statistics show that 72% of football fans have heard homophobic abuse. Please remember that abuse isn’t banter; it’s harmful to individuals and it’s harmful to our club.

Football has the power to bring communities together – help us celebrate this weekend as we support the Rainbow Laces Week.