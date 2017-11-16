Clarets top the league when it comes to the price of a pie and pint

Champions elect Manchester City might be flying high in the Premier League but the table toppers can't touch the Clarets when it comes to the price of a pie and a pint.



The BBC have released their annual Price Of Football 2017 report which looks at the cost of following your club and how deep in your pockets you may have to dig being a fan this year.



From season tickets to programmes, the BBC report reveals everything you need to know about the cost of supporting your team.



However, there is one piece of data that we all really care about, and that is how much a pie and pint is going to cost us at each stadium.



OddsMonkey have analysed the data from the BBC and used their own research to find out who tops the Premier League table for the cheapest pie and pint.

The data compiled reveals Burnley to be the true champions in that field - not only do they sell pies at the lowest price of £3 at Turf Moor, but also charge just £3.20 for a pint, costing fans £6.20 in total. Tottenham has the most expensive at a whopping £8.60.

Peter Watton at OddsMonkey said: “Man City might currently be at the top of the table when it comes to the most points this season but Burnley sit at the top for their cheapest pie and pint price."