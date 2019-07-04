Clarets wait on Crouch decision

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is waiting on a decision from Peter Crouch as to whether he will extend his playing career.

Crouch, 38, spent the second half of last season at Turf Moor after arriving on a free transfer from Stoke City on deadline day, after the Potters signed Sam Vokes for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m.

The former England striker only made six appearances, all from the bench, either side of having appendix surgery, but Dyche was pleased with his impact on and off the pitch.

Crouch, reportedly, has a lucrative offer on the table in China as well, and Dyche said this morning: “I’ve spoken to him a couple of times, but it’s up to him to decide what he wants to do.

“He’s just had another child and he has a lot of media as well.

“I spoke to him last week, and told him to let me know his thoughts, but beyond this week, we would have to know his decision one way or another.

“We enjoyed having him with us, and he did well in the time he had. He’s kept himself fit, and he would be welcome back.”

This morning, in a press release, Amazon Prime announced Crouch will be one of three hosts of Back of the Net, a weekly studio entertainment show about the Premier League, to coincide with Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcast of matches in December 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Crouch offered a hint about his future as he said: “I’m really excited to start this show with Gabby (Logan) and John (Bishop) and I’m hoping it’s going to be a smooth transition from bench to sofa.”