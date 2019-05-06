Clarets winger Robbie Brady delighted to be back in action

Burnley winger Robbie Brady was delighted to get some essential minutes under his belt after making his first start since mid-December.

The Republic of Ireland international was one of two changes for the 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Friday evening, coming in for Dwight McNeil on the left hand side.

The former Norwich City man, 27, has endured an injury plagued season and has made just six Premier League starts as a result.

Brady had been recovering from major knee surgery after sustaining damage to his patellar tendon in a game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in 2017.

He was on course to return for the start of the current campaign until a hamstring injury, suffered in a pre-season friendly against Montpellier, curtailed his comeback.

On making his first start since a 1-0 loss to Spurs at Wembley, he said: "I haven't had as much football as I would have liked over the last few weeks or months.

"I did enjoy that. I've been desperate to play for weeks on end now so it was good to get back out there and get a run out. Although the result wasn't the one we wanted, I enjoyed getting back out there and playing.

"I felt good. I've been training every day. I was a little bit tired towards the end because it was my first game in a couple of months so it was always going to be difficult. Hopefully I can play a few more minutes before the end of the season."

Brady was hit with another setback when given his marching orders by referee Mike Dean following a challenge on Huddersfield Town's Isaac Mbenza in the 2-1 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

"It's been very difficult, frustrating at times," he said. "I just want to play and get myself right but sometimes my body has let me down.

"Most of the season has been a bit of a slow-burner in trying to get going. Some parts were worse than last year and I was in a knee brace.

"It's difficult because you just want to be out there playing every game, especially when you're used to playing.

"To get out there and get the minutes in was important. I really enjoyed it. Getting back out there meant a lot to me."