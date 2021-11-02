Clarets Women lose out by odd goal in seven to West Brom

Evie Priestley

Burnley came from behind to take the lead, before the visitors did the same to claim all three points in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division, though Evie Priestley’s late goal did provide hope for the Clarets as the game drew to a close.

After an even contest in the opening stages, West Brom hit the front foot on the 19-minute mark with Ashlee Brown netting the opener from inside the area.

Midfielder Nicola Worthington almost provided an instant response for the Clarets, with her strike rattling the post from around 12 yards out, but it was from the same distance minutes later that she did get the equaliser.

Once Priestley had been felled in the box, Worthington converted from the penalty spot to draw Burnley level, and that’s how it stayed until the break.

Post-restart, a frantic 12 minutes ensued, with three goals being scored.

Matt Bee’s Clarets got the first of those through Katie Thomas in the 49th minute, as the forward got back on the scoresheet.

Lizzy Hamer slotted Thomas through on goal and the latter didn’t pass up on the opportunity to put Burnley in front.

Rosie Embley got things back on even terms almost instantly though, tapping in after a scramble inside the six-yard box.

And from then onwards, the visitors pushed on to gain an unassailable advantage, scoring again just two minutes later via an own goal, as the ball deflected off an unfortunate Megan Dykes from a free kick.

With just under 20 minutes remaining in the contest – and after Burnley had been denied a second penalty of the afternoon for a handball – the visitors added a fourth through Janelle Straker.

Burnley’s Worthington then went close again with a curling effort, and boss Bee brought Lucia Molinari on from the bench as the Clarets went in search of a route back into the game.

In the final minute of five added on, striker Priestley did get a consolation goal as she tapped into an empty net following a goalkeeping error, but it came too late for the hosts as it ended 4-3 to West Brom.