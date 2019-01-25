Clinical Colne hit eight against Market Drayton Town to boost their hopes of a play-off place

Colne saw off the challenge of Market Drayton Town with an eight-goal attacking display at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds outplayed their opponents throughout the game and mwere in no way flattered by the final score as they created a plethora of chances.

Colne threatened right from the kick-off, prompted by Alex Curran’s runs in midfield, and deservedly took the lead after 12 minutes when Josh Hine’s low cross gave Oliver Wood the chance to fire into the bottom corner of goal.

Three minutes later, the Reds went further ahead when Brad Lynch cut in from the left wing and found the net with a powerful right foot shot.

Colne kept up the pressure and came close after 22 minutes when Richie Baker released Hine with a great through ball, but having rounded the keeper, Hine saw his shot cleared off the line.

Four minutes later, after Curran’s shot was blocked, Wood fired home to give the Reds a three-goal lead.

After 31 minutes, Marcus Poscha caught the visitors napping with a long throw up the left wing, releasing Lynch, and his high cross was headed home by Hine.

Poscha created further chances with forward runs and Curran and Wood both had shots just off target as the Reds continued to attack.

After 38 minutes, the visitors struggled to clear Curran’s cross from their goalmouth and Lynch hooked the ball home from close range.

The second half began in similar style and Hine again saw his shot cleared off the line after beating the keeper.

Wood shot wide on the turn, and Brad Knox saw his firmly-struck shot cleared off the line.

After 55 minutes, Colne stretched their lead to six goals when Curran’s through ball found Hine, and he found the bottom corner with a well-placed 25 yard shot.

But three minutes later, Market Drayton reduced the arrears when Ryan McLean beat debutant keeper Joao Mendes with a long-range shot.

But the Reds were still hungry for goals and after 70 minutes, Tyrell McKenzie’s cross to the far post was turned in by Hine to complete his hat-trick.

The Reds were still not finished and after 77 minutes, Lynch’s run set up Curran for a shot that stung the keeper’s hands on its way into the net.

Tomorrow, Colne are at Trafford, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY