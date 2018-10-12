Colne back on track after four-goal win at Kendal

Colne got back on the winning trail with an emphatic 4-1 win at Kendal Town on Tuesday night.

After two defeats and a draw, the Reds took a much-needed three points thanks to goals by Alex Curran, Brad Lynch and Matty Morgan.

Alex Curran opens the scoring against Kendal

Colne took the lead after four minutes. Kyle Sambor’s run opened up the home defencet, and an exchange of passes gave Curran the opening to fire a low shot past Tom Scott.

Kendal looked for a quick reply and Stuart McDonald headed just over from a corner.

But the Reds might have doubled their lead after 14 minutes when Lynch released Sambor, but he shot just wide, one-on-one with the keeper.

Three minutes later, Kendal came close when Scott Harries saw his angled shot parried by Hakan Burton, before firing the rebound wide.

Colne created some great passing moves, with Richard Taylor prompting attacks with some accurate long balls.

And after 21 minutes, Lynch cut into the area, beating defenders before supplying a low cross for Curran to knock home at the near post.

On the half hour, Danny Penswick set up a great chance for Matthew Clarke, but he shot over – a let-off for the Reds.

In the second half, Steven Yawson wasted a great chance by shooting over the Colne bar after 49 minutes.

Six minutes later, Kendal were made to regret the miss when the Reds added a third goal.

Waqas Azam’s free kick was punched up in the air by Scott, and Jonathan Hodgkinson’s header fell to Lynch to fire home from a tight angle.

Morgan’s run and cross created a chance for Lynch, and his shot was kept out by a great save by Scott.

And Scott was again in action, saving Alex Pope’s shot after another well worked attack.

But Kendal pulled a goal back after 64 minutes when Gavin Clark headed home at the far post.

Colne came close to a fourth goal after 81 minutes when Lynch’s free kick took a deflection off a defender and was turned over the bar with a spectacular save by Scott.

But after 88 minutes, Coleman’s clearance was helped on by Lynch, for Morgan to take through the middle and fire into the roof of the net.

Colne earned a point with a good performance at Radcliffe on Saturday.

A goal after 20 minutes by new signing Richard Taylor, on loan from Burnley, gave the Reds a well-deserved lead, but Radcliffe came back strongly in the second half to deny them a win.

Tomorrow, Colne are at home to league leaders Runcorn Linnets, kick-off 3 p.m., and on Tuesday evening are again at home to Atherton Collieries, kick-off 7-45 p.m.