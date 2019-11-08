Colne bounce back in style in the LFA Challenge Trophy

Colne embarked on another cup run on Tuesday night at the Sovereign Play Stadium seeing off the challenge of North West Counties side Bacup Borough with a resounding 5-0 win in the Lancashire FA Trophy.

The Reds took the opportunity to give Morgan Homson-Smith his first start for the club and to rediscover their shooting boots in front of goal.

Colne made a good start with some promising attacks and Bacup keeper Peter Monteith saw plenty of the ball in the opening stages, clearing a series of balls into his penalty area.

But the keeper was relieved to see Sefton Gonzales’ narrow angle shot fly just wide of the far post after 13 minutes.

And as the pressure continued, Colne took the lead one minute later when Lee Pugh’s low cross found Max Hazeldine in the goalmouth and Bacup defender Oliver Crewe’s attempted clearance ricocheted back into the net off Hazeldine’s head.

Colne looked to increase their lead as Hazeldine forced a good save from Monteith with a well-struck shot.

While at the other end, a diagonal free kick by Ryan Siddle was punched away at the far post by Hakan Burton with a vital save.

And Matty Makinson cleared the danger from a left wing cross as Bacup looked for an equaliser.

Joe Coveney lifted his shot over the bar from a good opening provided by Homson-Smith and Monteith did well to punch a high cross away off Pugh’s head in a series of Colne attacks.

After 32 minutes, Billy Hasler-Cregg cut into the penalty area from the right wing and unleashed a diagonal shot that beat Monteith all the way but crashed against the crossbar.

Four minutes later, Hazeldine beat defenders on his run before finding the bottom corner of the net with a well struck shot to double Colne’s lead at 2-0.

After 39 minutes, Homson-Smith sent Tony Donaldson on a run through the middle but Monteith was off his line quickly to block the shot.

As the second half began, Colne continued to create chances and after 56 minutes, Monteith got down well to save Gonzales’ low shot and recovered quickly to save the follow-up by Donaldson.

After 72 minutes, a long diagonal ball found Homson-Smith on the right wing and his low cross gave Aidan Chippendale a chance from close range and as Monteith blocked his shot, the rebound fell to Gonzales to knock home for Colne’s third goal.

Two minutes later, a similar diagonal ball found Alex Coleman on the right wing and he took the ball past the last defender before scoring with a perfect lob over the keeper into the far corner of the net to put Colne four goals ahead.

In the closing stages, Colne continued to press and in the last minute Chippendale’s run to the bye line and low cross into the goalmouth found Gonzales, who scored from close range to round off the scoring at 5-0 on a successful night for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Colne’s return to league action on Saturday saw them slide to defeat on soggy Brighouse pitch in West Yorkshire.

The Reds held the lead at half-time through a Will Harris penalty, but were reduced to 10 men by the sending off of Sefton Gonzales in the second half, and conceded two late goals to see the points slip from their grasp.

In the opening exchanges, good move by Tony Donaldson and Aidan Chippendale created a half chance for Connor Hughes, but he saw his shot blocked, before Shiraz Khan forced a good save from Hakan Burton in the Colne goal at the near post on the half hour.

Three minutes later, Gonzales’ through ball released Harris, and as he rounded the keeper, Porter brought him down. Harris fired home the spot kick.

Colne came close again after 39 minutes when Coveney’s free kick was headed goalward by Gonzales and brought a great one-handed save from Porter.

As Colne continued to attack, Gonzales beat two defenders on the bye line but his low cross was blasted over the bar by Hughes.

As the second half began, Gonzales had an early chance when he picked up a poor back-pass but Porter was out quickly to block his shot.

Within a minute, Gonzales was through again in a one-on- one with the keeper and went down over Porter’s despairing dive, but the referee showed a yellow card to Gonzales for a dive.

Ten minutes later, Gonzales received his second yellow card of the game when he accidentally caught an opposing player with a high boot.

The Reds should have increased their lead after 68 minutes when Coveney sent Harris clear but he shot straight at the keeper.

Two minutes later, another golden opportunity slipped away when Billy Hasler-Cregg released Harris down the right, and his cross reached Hughes at the near post for a bullet header inches wide.

But after 77 minutes, the Reds defence failed to clear a loose ball and Luke Rawson scored a simple chance from close range.

Three minutes later, Burton made a great save to keep out a diagonal shot by Khan headed for the top corner, as the home side increased the pressure.

After 84 minutes, a diagonal high ball into the Colne goalmouth was headed firmly into the bottom corner of the net by Joe Jagger to give Brighouse a winning goal.

Tomorrow, Colne host Buxton of the Northern Premier League Premier Division at the Sover0eign Play Stadium in the FA Trophy second qualifying round, with kick-off at 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY