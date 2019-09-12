Colne claim a famous win over South Shields in FA Cup replay

Colne scored a famous victory in their FA Cup replay at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Tuesday night when they overcame the challenge of NPL Premier Division South Shields to go through to the Second Qualifying Round.

A penalty save by Colne keeper Hakan Burton three minutes after the half-time interval kept the Reds on level terms, and a goal on the hour by Waqas Azam gave them a hard-fought win on the night.

South Shields started strongly, and Nathan Lowe fired a shot just over after only three minutes.

But Colne responded well with some promising counterattacks, and Lee Pugh’s long throws caused problems for keeper Miles Boney.

On the half hour, Boney did well to block Sefton Gonzales’ close range shot at the expense of a corner, and turned the resulting cross from Billy Hasler-Cregg over.

With the scoreline blank at half-time, South Shields emerged in a more determined mood and pressed forward.

The Reds scrambled the ball away from their six-yard box as former Claret Jason Gilchrist threatened to score, but before the danger had been cleared, a late tackle just inside the area gave the visitors a penalty.

Josh Gillies took the spot kick, but Burton dived to his left to beat away his shot.

Colne were lifted by the save and pressed forward with Tony Donaldson and Reece Webb-Foster instigating a series of attacks, and Gonzales making his presence felt up front at every opportunity.

After 62 minutes, Gonzales created an opening when he headed the ball across the area, and though it eluded Connor Hughes, it fell for Azam to blast a piledriver into the net from 20 yards to give Colne the lead.

Colne pressed forward again with Hasler-Cregg making some dazzling runs on the left.

But Shields came back strongly and Burton did well to hold on to a vicious shot by Millenic Alli, and Alex Coleman and Andy Hollins made vital clearances.

Marcus Poscha was involved at both ends of the field in the closing stages, as the Reds fought determinedly to hold on to a win they thoroughly deserved.

Colne will be at home to Ossett United in the next round on Saturday, September 21st.

Tomorrow, Colne are at home to Widnes, kick-off 3 p.m. , then on Tuesday night they are at Lancaster City in the Integro League Cup, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

On Saturday, Colne defended well throughout to claim a clean sheet as they drew 0-0 at South Shields in their Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round tie.

The Reds faced a tough battle against their higher league opponents, but stayed strong and might have snatched a win.

In the opening stages, South Shields had the majority of the possession but their shooting was off target and failed to trouble Burton.

Colne’s first real chance came after 20 minutes when Gonzales cut in from the left and saw his shot blocked by a defender at the near post.

In the second half, South Shields stepped up the pressure, but the Colne defence responded with some determined defending.

After 73 minutes, the South Shields crowd of over a thousand thought they had taken the lead, with the ball in the bottom corner of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

After 81 minutes claims for a penalty when Will Harris went down in the area only earned the Colne striker a yellow card for simulation.

But in the closing minutes of the game, Gonzales had a great chance to win it for Colne as he burst into the area but was denied as he tried to turn past the last defender.

And, as play switched to the other end, Burton made a great save to turn a goal bound shot past the top corner.

DAVE PRIESTLEY