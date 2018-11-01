Colne climb to third after massive win over Colls

Colne moved third in the Evo-stik West Division, a point behind Atherton Collieries, after a 2-1 win at home to Colls on Saturday.

And while the Reds bowed out of the Integro League Cup at Premier Division Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night, losing 3-1, they did so with heads held high after a spirited second half performance.

Saturday was a real game of two halves at the Sovereign Play Stadium.

The Reds dominated the first half, taking a two-goal lead.

But the visitors came back strongly in the second period to keep the result in doubt until the final whistle.

Colne forced a corner with their first attack of the game, and when Colls failed to clear the resulting cross, new signing Dominic Kerrigan fired the loose ball into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

Colne came close again after 11 minutes when Ben Barber’s low cross from the left wing was met by Alex Curran but the ball flew just wide.

Jonathan Hodgkinson made a vital clearance to head clear a dangerous cross, but the Reds looked the more dangerous side, and on the half hour, Matty Morgan’s cross was knocked behind his own goal by Danny Lafferty.

And from the corner, Simon Nangle’s header fell to Curran, who forced a great save from Colls keeper Dave Latham.

After 35 minutes, Brad Lynch got to the bye-line and delivered a high cross for Curran to send a looping header over Latham and into the top corner of the net.

Three minutes later, Lynch forced a good save from Latham, but five minutes before half-time, Atherton got themselves back into the game when Tom Bentham headed home from close range from a corner kick.

In the second half, Ben Hardcastle forced a good save from Hakan Burton with a well-struck shot.

Colls had loud claims for a penalty in a goalmouth scramble midway through the half, but minutes later, Lynch was brought down at the other end of the field for what looked a certain penalty, and the referee waved aside both appeals.

Colls threw everything forward in six minutes of injury time but Colne held on to claim the three points.

Colne then went out of the Integro League Cup on Tuesday night at Bamber Bridge.

Bamber Bridge took the lead after 12 minutes when a corner found its way to Matt Lawlor beyond the far post, and he fired home a low shot.

As half-time approached, the game swung in Colne’s favour, and Kerrigan saw his well-struck angled shot pushed round the near post by Danny Roccia.

Five minutes into the second half, Colne conceded a free kick, and when the ball was played into the area, the referee spotted an offence in the goalmouth and awarded a penalty to the home side. Alistair Waddecar converted the spot kick.

Within a minute, Burton needed to make a good save to keep out Chris Churchman’s shot, but Colne began to look more dangerous with the introduction of Lynch.

After 70 minutes, Lynch saw his close range shot blocked, and in the Reds’ next attack, Ramirez Howarth forced a good save from Roccia with a low shot.

As Colne kept up the pressure, Howarth picked up the ball on the right wing and cut inside before curling a superb left foot shot inside the far post.

Two minutes from time, Alex Pope’s cross found Morgan in front of goal but his downward header was saved by Roccia, and deep into injury time, Brig caught Colne on the break and Matthew Dudley raced away to chip the ball over Burton.

On Saturday, Colne are at Home to Trafford in the league, kick-off 3 p.m., and on Wednesday the Reds travel to Longridge Town in the LFA Trophy (7-45 p.m.).