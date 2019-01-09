Colne come from behind to beat Padiham in friendly

Two second half goals saw Colne to victory in a friendly against Padiham at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Saturday after the visitors had led 1-0 at the interval.

Both sides were without a league fixture on the day and it was an opportunity for Steve Cunningham to test his side against Padiham’s new management team of ex-Reds Adam Morning and Michael Morrison.

Padiham enjoyed some good attacking play in the first half through Lee Knight and Alex Ralph and Colne’s defence were kept busy with Matty Makinson and Alex Coleman making a series of good clearances.

On the half hour, Liam O’Neill was pushed to the ground as he rose to meet a high cross at the far post and the referee awarded a penalty.

O’Neill dusted himself down to take responsibility from the spot, firing home from 12 yards out to give Padiham the lead.

Colne keeper Scott Grant made some good saves and kept the score down to a single goal with a vital stop from Knight’s goal bound shot just before the interval.

The game swung Colne’s way in the second half when Dominic Kerrigan levelled the scores after 52 minutes as he turned past defenders in the penalty area and found the far corner of the net with a low shot past the keeper.

The Reds kept up the pressure with Alex Curran making good runs in midfield and it paid off with just over 20 minutes remaining when they took the lead.

Brad Knox’s strong run through the middle set up Ollie Wood for a diagonal shot into the bottom corner of the Padiham net for Colne’s second goal.

Ten minutes later Knox was denied by a great save by the Padiham keeper as Colne looked to extend their lead but in the closing stages the visitors threatened an equaliser.

However, both Simon Nangle and Marcus Poscha made vital interventions inside the penalty area to preserve Colne’s advantage.

The Storks, without a win in nine competitive fixtures, including an 8-0 hammering on Boxing Day, will look to get back on track when they welcome Charnock Richard at the Ruby Civil Arena tonight in the Hallmark Security Premier Division with kick-off at 7-45 p.m.