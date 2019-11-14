Colne earn a shot at Southport in FA Trophy after seeing off Buxton

Colne added a Premier Division scalp to their belts with a memorable victory in the Buildbase FA Trophy against Buxton at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Saturday – earning a shot at National League North Southport.

The sides were level at the interval, but the Reds scored twice in a dramatic last 10 minutes to see them through to the third qualifying round.

The visitors started well, and had appeals for a penalty waved aside after 13 minutes when Mark Howarth’s shot was blocked in the Colne area.

As Colne came more into the game, a 25-yard free kick from Waqas Azam was blocked.

And three minutes later, Buxton keeper Grant Shenton was quickly out of his area to clear the ball from the toes of Will Harris.

After 33 minutes, Morgan Homson-Smith’s cross from the right created chances in the Buxton area, and as the ball was half cleared, Lee Pugh followed up to fire home through a crowd of players to give Colne the lead.

As Buxton looked for a quick reply, Howarth won the ball on the edge of the Colne area but Hakan Burton got down well to save his shot.

And Colne might have doubled their lead after 42 minutes when Azam’s cross reached Connor Hughes at the far post, but he headed wide.

In first half injury time, Buxton cleared their lines, and Jude Oyibo made a scintillating run through midfield to set up Diego de Girolamo, who took the ball round Burton before scoring with a shot into the far corner from the tightest of angles.

The second half began with Girolamo having a free kick cleared, and Connor O’Grady headed wide at the far post.

At the other end, Matty Makinson’s shot was blocked, while Azam’s through ball sent Harris through, and his shot deflected off a defender and looped over the keeper, only to come back off the bar.

Ten minutes later Billy Hasler-Cregg chased a long ball into the area and was denied by the keeper’s outstretched foot.

After 80 minutes, Burton got down well to save a shot, and his long ball up the field released Aidan Chippendale on the right, who laid the ball back for Hasler-Cregg to curl a cross to the far post, where Hughes volleyed home.

Burton denied Kyle Harrison with a good save. And after 84 minutes, Pugh’s diagonal ball found Harris, and his ball across the area reached Chippendale for an unstoppable shot off the gloves of the keeper to make it 3-1.

On Saturday, Colne travel to Mossley, and on Tuesday evening the Reds are at Lancaster City in the Integro League Cup.

DAVE PRIESTLEY