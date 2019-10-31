Colne FC back on the Trophy trail with win at Kidsgrove

Colne got back on the trophy trail with a well-deserved win at Kidsgrove Athletic on Monday night.

This was their third win in the Buildbase FA Trophy, in a tie which had been postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

But the Reds refused to let it dampen their spirits and rose to the occasion with a classic display.

A single goal on the stroke of half-time proved sufficient to win the game, but two dramatic penalty misses contributed to the excitement of a see-saw cup tie.

In the opening stages, Kidsgrove enjoyed most of the possession and tested the Colne defence with some dangerous attacks.

James Jennings came close for the home side after 12 minutes when his low shot flew just past the far post in a crowded Colne area, and three minutes later, Reds keeper Hakan Burton made a good save to keep out a free kick.

Colne’s first real chance came after 22 minutes when Aidan Chippendale’s shot brought a good save from Grove’s keeper Kieran Harrison at his near post.

Seven minutes later, the Reds might have taken the lead when Chippendale’s free kick from the right wing found Andy Hollins’ head at the far post, but his header flew inches over the bar.

Colne pressed forward with more good attacking moves, and Joe Coveney saw his shot blocked in the area after Will Harris created the opportunity with a cross from the left wing.

But with half-time approaching, Kidsgrove stepped up the pressure with a series of corners, and Burton made a vital save to keep out James Butler’s diving header.

As play swung to the other end, the Reds looked to hit back, and Chippendale’s powerful shot on the turn brought a great save from Harrison to push the ball round the post.

From the resulting corner, Harrison punched the ball away but was left stranded when Max Hazeldine returned it with a curling cross for Hollins to send a looping header into the net out of the keeper’s reach and give Colne the lead on half-time.

Kidsgrove looked to reduce the arrears early in the second half as Kingsley Adu Gyamfi created space in the area with some dazzling footwork, before Lee Williamson drove a low shot across the face of the Colne goal and just wide of the far post.

But Colne began to take control and after 57 minutes, won a penalty when Coveney’s quick turn on the bye-line forced Richard Duffy to handle the ball.

But Chippendale’s well-placed shot from the spot was saved by Harrison diving to his right.

Colne kept up the pressure, and 10 minutes later, Harrison made a fingertip save to keep out Coveney’s curling shot.

But Kidsgrove were still dangerous on the break, and Burton made a vital save when Jennings made a strong run and unleashed a shot.

As the final whistle approached, an end-to-end move saw Lee Pugh send Harris away with a throughball, but again Harrison produced a good save.

And with the game in injury time, Kidsgrove won a penalty for a push in the back. But Lewis Burgin blasted the spot kick high over the bar.

The win means that Colne will now face Buxton at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Saturday, November 9th in the next round.

On Saturday, Colne are back in league action at Brighouse, kick-off 3 p.m., and on Tuesday evening the Reds are at home to Bacup Borough in the LFA Trophy, kick-off 8 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY