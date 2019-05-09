Colne FC celebrate a bitter-sweet season with presentation night

Colne FC’s season may have ended in heartbreak, but they were able to celebrate a remarkable campaign as they held their presentation at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Reds were cruelly denied in their Evo-Stik West Division play-off semi-final last Wednesday night, going down 2-1 at Leek Town to a last-gasp strike in extra time.

That came two days after a 3-1 reverse at National League North Southport in the LFA Challenge Trophy Final at the Unversity of Bolton Stadium.

The awards were presented by club chairman Ryan Haigh, before a sizeable crowd of supporters enjoyed a hog roast and a disco.

Alex Curran was named Supporters’ Player of the Season, also claiming the top goalscorer award.

He recently retained his Evo-Stik West Young Player of the Year title, and was named in the league’s Team of the Year along with Waqas Azam.

Manager Steve Cunningham’s Player of the Season was Marcus Poscha, while the Players’ Player of the Season was Alex Coleman.

Goal of the Season went to Brad Lynch, and the Chairmans Award to Cunningham.

Young Supporters of the Year were Ben Gascoigne and Joe Maloney, and Supporters of the Year Pete and Jan Nangle, and Mick and Ally Coleman.