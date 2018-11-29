Colne FC climb to third after surviving late scare in five-goal thriller against Colwyn Bay

Colne moved up to third in the Evo-Stik West Division with their second win in a row at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Saturday.

But once again the Reds subjected their supporters to a nail-biting finish as Colwyn Bay fought back from 3-0 down to score two in the last 10 minutes.

The visitors began brightly and Danny Andrews’ free kick into the area was headed away by Billy Priestley, before Lassana Mendes fired a shot just over from the follow-up.

Keeper Andy Coughlin did well to block Ollie Wood’s close range shot, before Brad Lynch volleyed the half clearance just over the bar.

Alex Coleman was on hand to clear the danger when Craig Pritchard and James Barrigan combined to create a chance in the Colne penalty area.

After 22 minutes, a diagonal ball up the left wing released Lynch for a run to the bye-line, and his low cross into the goalmouth was laid back by Wood for Matty Morgan to fire into the bottom corner.

As the visitors came back strongly, Will Bell saw his shot deflected just wide.

And Mendes missed a golden opportunity on 40 minutes when a low cross reached him at the far post and he fired over.

Colne pressed forward in the second half looking to increase their lead and Lynch came close with two shots as he got round the back of the defence on the left wing.

After 53 minutes, the Reds went further ahead when Coleman made a run on the right wing and his high cross fell to Lynch at the far post, who drove in a low shot from a tight angle to double their lead.

On the hour, Richard Taylor found Morgan on the right and his high cross was headed home by Wood at the far post.

Lynch then saw his shot blocked, before Pugh’s follow-up flashed just wide of the far post.

But after 68 minutes, Colne were reduced to 10 men when Taylor was sent off for his second yellow card.

The Reds reorganised and still looked in control, with Dominic Kerrigan making good runs on the right wing, and Krishnan Patel shot just wide from a low cross.

But the visitors were given fresh hope when Tom McCready pulled a goal back with a speculative shot from outside the area after 82 minutes.

And three minutes into injury time. Alex Downes rose high at the near post to flash a header into the roof of the net to reduce the arrears to 3-2.

But it was too late to affect the outcome of the game as the Reds ran out worthy winners.

On Saturday, Colne are at Chasetown in the league, before they host Charnock Richard on Tuesday evening in the quarter final of the LFA Trophy, kick off 7-45 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY