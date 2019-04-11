Colne FC’s Alex Curran retains Young Player of the Year award

The season may finish with more success for Colne, but they made a good start at the weekend as they collected a number of accolades at the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League presentation evening.

The Reds were in attendance at the Holiday Inn in Barnsley on Sunday night, fresh from a 5-2 win at Colwyn Bay the day before which maintained their West Division play-off ambitions.

Alex Curran was named Evo-Stik West Division Young Player of the Year for the second season running.

Curran has 16 goals so far this season.

And Curran and teammate Waqas Azam were both named in the Evo-Stik West Division Team of the Year after an outstanding campaign.

Pictured, from left, are Azz Hurst (Colne Vice Chairman), Alex Curran, Waqas Azam, and manager Steve Cunningham.