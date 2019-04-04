Colne fight back against Chasetown to keep Evo-Stik West Division play-off hopes very much alive

Colne kept their play-off hopes alive with a stirring second half comeback against Chasetown to win 3-1 at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Saturday.

Trailing by a single goal after a scrappy first half, there were few signs of recovery at half-time but the Reds staged a dramatic turnaround to claim a much-needed three points.

Alex Curran goes for goal against Chasetown

Colne missed a great chance to take an early lead when Alex Curran shot wide from close range following a good attacking move on the left wing after 11 minutes.

And the Reds were made to regret the miss just two minutes later when they conceded a penalty for a trip in the area at the other end, Jack Langston converting the spot kick to give Chasetown the lead.

Colne looked for an equaliser with Waqas Azam pushing forward on the right wing and Lee Pugh on the left but the visitors’ defence cleared a series of searching crosses and Reece Webb-Foster was denied by an offside decision when he forced the ball home in a period of pressure after 26 minutes.

With half-time approaching Pugh needed to make a vital tackle to prevent Ryan Winter from extending Chasetown’s lead as the Reds completed an unconvincing first half.

Reece Webb-Foster challenges for the ball

But two goals in the first five minutes of the second half turned the game around. Matty Morgan fired in Curran’s low cross to level the scores after 47 minutes and three minutes later Brad Lynch swept home Morgan’s low cross at the far post to put Colne in front.

Chasetown came back strongly with Danny Cocks making good runs on the left wing and Langston seeing his firm shot cleared from the Reds penalty area.

And Colne keeper Hakan Burton prevented an equaliser when he got down at the feet of Jazz Luckie in a one on one confrontation after 66 minutes.

But Colne looked to stretch their lead with Josh Hine driving forward and Ollie Wood winning everything in the air in the Reds attack.

After 75 minutes a long ball from Burton was headed on by Wood and lobbed over Chasetown keeper David Parton by Webb-Foster to give Colne a 3-1 lead. The Reds resisted some late pressure by the visitors with good defensive work by Alex Coleman and Marcus Poscha and ran out worthy winners. However, it needs to be said that Colne need to have more consistency over the 90 minutes if they are to maintain a serious challenge at the top of the league.

In the coming games, they will be missing Josh Hine who is going to Australia and Billy Priestley who has been handed a four-match suspension but they have signed Andy Hollins on loan from Southport who will be a valuable replacement in the defence.

On Saturday Colne travel to Colwyn Bay. Then they are at Home to Skelmersdale Utd on Tuesday evening 9th April 7.45pm kick off.

DAVE PRIESTLEY