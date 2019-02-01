Colne have to settle for away point

Colne had to settle for a point against bogey side Trafford at Shawe View on Saturday, as both sides finished with 10 men in a goalless draw.

Trafford pushed forward in the opening stages and Danny Wilkins fired a good shot just over the bar from 25 yards.

Billy Priestley and Matty Makinson made good clearances from the Colne penalty area as Chris Palmer and Declan Rydings threatened with good moves on the right wing.

At the other end, an early free kick for the Reds allowed Alex Curran to test the keeper from 25 yards, and as Colne settled into the game, Marcus Poscha and Alex Coleman pushed forward on the wings.

The Reds won a series of free kicks, but did not use them to their advantage, and Trafford keeper Elliott Wynne was rarely troubled until called upon to fist a corner clear on the half hour.

Steve Cunningham’s half-time team talk fired up the Reds, and in the opening five minutes of the second half, Brad Lynch tested the keeper with a low shot, before seeing another shot blocked in the goalmouth after Josh Hine laid the ball back to him in the penalty area.

At the other end, Ross Davidson saw his shot blocked in the Colne area, and Priestley did well to win the ball off Matty Bryan when he threatened goal with a penetrating run.

Colne came close after 55 minutes when Curran’s cross to the far post was knocked behind for a corner by Wynne, under pressure from Hine.

And further crosses by Curran provided promising chances in a sodden goalmouth as weather conditions worsened.

After 65 minutes, Trafford captain Ally Brown received a second yellow card for a foul on Ollie Wood and was sent off, reducing Trafford to 10 men.

Colne pressed home their advantage, and Hine was inches away from connecting with Lynch’s cross after a great run into the area.

After 75 minutes, Lynch was tripped as he cut into the area from the left wing for what looked a certain penalty, but the referee instead showed him a second yellow card for diving and sent him off, reducing the Reds to ten men.

As the heavy rain continued, Palmer shot across the face of the Colne goal from a good opening, but the Reds staged a late rally with some good attacks, looking for a winner themselves, with Poscha again pushing forward.

As the game went into injury time, Curran and Matty Morgan linked up with runs into the home penalty area, but Andy Langford cleared the ball from Morgan’s feet, and in Colne’s next attack, Darius Palma denied the same two players as they jinked into the goalmouth with some close passing.

The final action saw Poscha head a corner over the bar as the Reds pressed to the end of a closely-fought game under testing conditions.

Tomorrow, Colne are at home to Prescot Cables, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY