Colne hit by last gasp goal at home to Dunston

Colne’s run of misfortune continued when they lost out to a goal in added time against Dunston at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reds struggled to find their form in difficult conditions throughout the game, and were reduced to 10 men by injury in the closing stages, which culminated in a late winner for the visitors.

In the opening stages, Dunston took advantage of the strong wind, pushing forward with some direct attacking play.

Colne keeper Hakan Burton needed to race from his area to clear the ball from Scott Heslop’s feet as the Dunston striker broke clear. And Burton was again in action diving at feet to save a low cross by Jack Elliott following a penetrating run.

Colne worked hard to build attacks through Connor Hughes and Aidan Chippendale in midfield, and Hughes’ free kick just eluded Andy Hollins after 26 minutes.

Four minutes later, a good build-up on the left wing found Eli Hey in the area, but a good tackle denied him a scoring opportunity.

But as play swung to the other end, Elliott again made a good run into the area from the right wing, and his left foot shot brought a great save from Burton.

After 41 minutes, a diagonal free kick by Hughes fell to Hollins at the far post, and his shot was blocked at the expense of a corner.

And as the corner was half cleared, Lee Pugh’s cross just eluded Chippendale.

On the stroke of half-time, Chippendale’s well-struck 25-yard free kick was headed clear.

Early in the second half, Colne forced a series of corners, but found Dunston keeper Karl Dryden in good form.

And at the other end, Dunston had loud claims for a penalty waved away after Michael Pearson’s shot was blocked in the area.

The play became scrappy, with neither side looking like breaking the deadlock, and Colne used all three substitutes in an effort to liven up their attack. But when Pugh was injured and had to leave the field after 77 minutes, Colne were reduced to 10 men.

Dunston pushed forward, and Elliott looked to be about to score until Burton saved his low shot with his outstretched foot and Alex Coleman cleared the ball.

But a minute into stoppage time, a cross from the right wing was headed home by Pearson for a late winner for Dunston.

Colne had previously earned a valuable point at high-fliers Marine on Saturday in a six-goal thriller.

The Reds held the lead twice, but had to settle for a share of the spoils when Marine grabbed an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time.

Colne made a confident start to the game, matching their opponents in midfield and looking for gaps in the home defence, with Lee Pugh pushing forward on the left wing.

After 10 minutes, the Reds forced a corner on the left, and Billy Hasler-Cregg’s cross to the far post was headed just over the bar by Eli Hey.

And in Colne’s next attack, Connor Hughes saw his shot blocked, and as the loose ball fell to Hey, his effort was deflected just wide off a defender.

But after 14 minutes, Marine striker Niall Cummins chased a long through ball and Reds keeper Hakan Burton raced from his goal to clear the danger.

As Marine threatened again, the Colne defence was tested with Matty Makinson and Andy Hollins heading high balls away from their goalmouth.

The Reds pushed forward at every opportunity, and Hasler-Cregg’s high cross was headed wide by Pugh, before the same two players linked together to provide a good chance for Hey, only to see his shot on the turn flash across the face of goal.

On the half hour, Colne made the breakthrough when Hollins’ cross from the right was fired home at the near post by Aidan Chippendale.

Colne looked for a second goal as Hughes’ free kick into the area was scrambled clear by the home defence.

But as play switched to the other end, the Reds had a let-off when a free kick into their area found Cummins unmarked at the far post, but he sliced his shot well wide of goal.

And in Marine’s next attack, Alex Coleman did well to win the ball off George Hassall as he burst through.

As the second half began, Josh Solomon-Davies cut in from the right wing and saw his shot cleared by Coleman.

But Colne were soon on the attack again and Chippendale saw his cross hacked away for a corner. before Makinson headed the resulting cross over.

After 53 minutes, a Colne corner was half cleared and laid back to Tony Donaldson, whose diagonal ball found Makinson in the area, and he fired an unstoppable shot on the half volley into the top corner.

After 64 minutes, Donaldson saw his shot blocked, but was injured and replaced by Waqas Azam.

Four minutes later, Marine pulled a goal back when a corner kick fell to Mark Howarth. who fired home a low shot.

As Marine were lifted by the goal, and after 77 minutes levelled the scores at 2-2 when a free kick was played low to Hassall for a quick shot into the bottom corner.

Rio Wilson-Heyes made his debut for Colne from the bench and quickly livened up the attack, linking well with Azam.

And after 88 minutes, a through ball by Hughes sent Azam racing away between two defenders to beat the keeper with a shot into the roof of the net to give Colne a 3-2 lead.

Marine threw everything forward, and in the sixth minute of added time, Hassall hit a dipping shot from outside the area that flew into the top corner for a late, late equaliser for the home side.

A great performance by the Reds in a game that kept the crowd of 458 entertained from start to finish.

On Saturday, Colne host league leaders Workington, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY