Colne impress in pre-season stalemate away at Hyde United

Colne began their pre-season preparations on Tuesday night with a impressive 1-1 draw at Hyde United.

The Reds dominated the game for long periods and their new signings blended well and looked assured throughout the game.

The scoreline flattered the home side and Colne should have won by a comfortable margin on the night.

The Reds pushed forward from the kick-off and almost took the lead after eight minutes when new signing Aiden Chippendale rattled the bar with a 25-yard free kick.

Four minutes later, Colne came close again when Lee Pugh’s long throw was headed on by Sefton Gonzales and brought an acrobatic save from James Hodges.

And as Colne continued to create chances, Tony Donaldson laid the ball back for Max Hazeldine to drive a shot inches past the post.

As Hyde came more into the game, Joel Logan threatened with some good runs on the left wing but his dangerous cross was headed away by Alex Coleman and Andy Hollins was on hand to cut out an inviting through ball by Kyle Brownhill.

But Colne were still dominant and Hazeldine headed just over when Chippendale’s diagonal free kick reached him at the far post after 35 minutes, and Hazeldine came close again after 42 minutes when Hodges got down well to save his close range shot.

Two minutes before half-time, the Reds suffered a setback when Tom Pratt made a run into the area and went down easily under challenge, giving Hyde a penalty kick.

Jack Dyche fired home the resulting spot kick.

A handful of substitutions meant a reshuffled side for the second half, and once the Reds settled, they again took control of the game.

Reece Webb-Foster saw his powerful shot blocked after 63 minutes, and two minutes later, Connor Hughes saw his shot deflected for a corner after Billy Hasler-Clegg had released him with a superb through ball.

The corner was hooked against the bar and fell to Webb-Foster to score from close range.

As Hyde looked to restore their lead, Pratt shot just wide after a penetrating run, and shortly after, Pratt broke through the middle and was denied by Hakan Burton.

In the closing stages, Chippendale’s diagonal free kick fell to Matty Makinson, but his shot was straight at Hodges.

With three minutes left, a Colne corner was half cleared to Webb-Foster, who took the ball forward before blasting a shot which was blocked by a defender’s hand in the area.

Pugh took the spot kick but was denied by Hodges.

Colne’s next friendly is at home to Chester FC on Saturday, July 20th.

DAVE PRIESTLEY