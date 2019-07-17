Colne’s Andy Hollins nets winner in friendly clash at Euxton Villa

Colne have been handed a trip to Droylsden in their opening BetVictor Northern Premier North West Division game.

As the Reds look to build on a campaign which saw them finish fourth, only to lose out in the play-offs for a second season in three, Steve Cunningham’s men kick-off against the Bloods on Saturday, August 17th.

For striker Sefton Gonzales, it is a swift return to the Butcher’s Arms Ground, having rejoined Colne in the summer after finishing as the league’s second-top goalscorer last term with the Bloods, with 22.

Tomorrow, Colne host National League North side Chester in their first home pre-season outing.

On Tuesday night, the Reds won 2-1 at West Lancashire League side Euxton Villa.

Euxton gave a good account of themselves in the first half after taking an early lead, but the Reds turned up the pressure in the second half to cruise to a comfortable win.

The game got off to a lively start when Euxton striker Bibby burst into the area and went down under a challenge by Matty Makinson. Bibby gave Euxton the lead from the spot.

Colne looked for a reply, and Reece Webb-Foster forced a couple of saves from Euxton keeper Leather.

On the stroke of half-time, an equaliser looked to be on the cards when Hazeldine broke clear, but Leather saved his shot in a one-on-one.

A reshuffle at half-time brought fresh legs from the bench, and within three minutes the Reds drew level when Sefton Gonzales turned past defenders on the right wing and found the far corner of the net with a diagonal shot.

Five minutes later, Gonzales evaded two lunging challenges on the left before supplying a low cross for Danny Boyle but his shot was blocked.

The Reds took the lead after 55 minutes when Andy Hollins found the net with a glancing header from Connor Hughes’ diagonal free kick, which proved to be the winner.

Colne

2019/20 Fixtures

AUGUST

17 Droylsden...............A

20 Marine......................H

26 Clitheroe..................A

31 Ossett United..........H

september

3 Workington.............A

10 Pontefract Colls...A

14 Widnes......................H

21 City of Liverpool....A

24 Dunston UTS.............H

28 Trafford...................H

october

5 Runcorn Linnets....A

19 Ramsbottom Utd.....H

november

2 Brighouse Town.....A

9 Marske......................H

16 Mossley....................A

23 Tadcaster Albion...H

30 Prescot Cables.......A

december

7 City of Liverpool....H

14 Pickering Town......A

21 Droylsden................H

26 Kendal Town............A

january

1 Clitheroe..................H

4 Marine......................A

11 Workington.............H

18 Runcorn Linnets....H

25 Trafford...................A

february

1 Pickering Town......H

15 Widnes......................A

22 Pontefract Colls...h

29 Dunston UTS.............A

march

14 Brighouse Town.....H

21 Ramsbottom............A

28 Mossley....................H

April

4 Marske......................A

11 Ossett United..........A

13 Kendal Town............H

18 Prescot Cables.......H

25 tadcaster albion...a