Colne search for their first win

Colne started the season with a point from their opening two Bet Victor NPL North West Division fixtures.

But boss Steve Cunningham is confident the results will come.

The Reds squandered a 3-1 olead to draw 3-3 at Droylsden on Saturday, before a 3-1 reverse at home to Marine on Tuesday night.

That prompted Cunningham to say: “My boys are hurting, the management team are frustrated, but in reality it’s not as bad as looks.

“We have a team full of potential, but with that you need that courage when you make mistakes or the game is going against you.”

On Tuesday, Colne slipped to defeat in their first home game of the season against a strong Marine side.

Despite taking the lead and competing well, they were unable to prevent the Merseysiders taking the points.

The Reds had a warning after 15 minutes when Rumenio Barai chased a through ball into the area and had his shot blocked by Matty Makinson.

As Colne found their feet, Max Hazeldine’s run created an opening for Aiden Chippendale, and his shot was blocked.

Three minutes later, Marcus Poscha’s searching cross saw Sefton Gonzales held down by defenders, but the referee saw no offence.

But as Colne pushed forward, Chippendale’s cross to the far post saw Andy Hollins head just wide.

Moments later, the Reds took the lead when Chippendale’s cross fell to Gonzales, and he held off defenders before firing home a low diagonal shot on the turn.

Colne continued to press, but Marine looked dangerous on the counterattack.

After 38 minutes, Barai’s hard low cross was cleared, but fell to Ethan Devine just outside the area, and he found the net with a well-struck shot.

Colne almost regained the lead just before half-time when Chippendale’s corner found Makinson, and his downward header was cleared off the goal-line.

But as the second half began, Marine took the lead when Steve Irwin challenged Hakan Burton and forced the ball into the net.

Despite protests by the Colne keeper, the goal stood.

As Colne looked for an equaliser, a free kick into the area fell to Hazeldine ,and his shot brought a point blank save from Morgan Bacon.

But two minutes later, Burton made a great save to push Barai’s shot over his bar.

As the game wore on, a series of long throws into the area by Lee Pugh created chances, but even when Gonzales was pushed to the ground by defenders, nothing was given.

And deep into injury time, a free kick was awarded for a similar offence on the edge of the Colne area, giving Craig Lindfield the opportunity to curl a shot into the top corner to seal a 3-1 win for Marine.

On Saturday, Colne had to settle for a point in their first League game of the season at Droylsden.

The Reds had loud claims for a penalty waved aside by the referee when Chippendale was brought down by a late tackle after nine minutes.

But two minutes later, Colne took the lead when Chippendale’s cross found Gonzales in front of goal and his powerful header gave former Colne keeper Chris Thompson no chance.

Droylsden looked dangerous on the counterattack and snatched an equaliser after 20 minutes when Rhys Clooney forced a great save from Burton, but Liam Caddick fired home the rebound.

Three minutes later, Colne regained the lead when good work by Gonzales gave Chippendale the opportunity to side-step a defender before finding the bottom corner.

And the Reds went further ahead after 25 minutes when Thompson’s desperate lunge brought Hazeldine down in the area, and Chippendale put Colne 3-1 up with a firmly struck spot kick.

In the second half, Droylsden emerged in a more determined mood and reduced the arrears after 50 minutes when Clooney met a high cross from the right with a glancing header.

And on the hour, Droylsden levelled as Liam Caddick finished a move by stabbing the ball past Burton.

Colne are in FA Cup action on Saturday at Garforth Town, then on Bank Holiday Monday they travel to Clitheroe for a league fixture, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY