Colne show heart in FA Cup loss before edging eight-goal thriller against Darwen

Colne went out of the Emirates FA Cup despite a stirring performance at FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

In a game of two halves, the Reds conceded twice early on but were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a fighting display after the interval.

In front of a crowd of over a thousand at Broadhurst Park, Colne were rocked by an early goal after only two minutes when Jack Banister’s cross to the far post was headed home by Mike Donohue to give the home side the lead.

Colne looked to strike back quickly and Alex Curran fired a shot across the face of goal after a good run up the left wing.

But the Reds had more defending to do as Joel Logan saw his shot saved by Hakan Burton in the Colne goal.

On 12 minutes, United almost doubled their lead when Kurt Willoughby found space in the Colne area but pulled his shot wide from a great opportunity. Five minutes later, Willoughby was denied by Burton when he saw his well struck free kick cleared from the foot of the post by the keeper’s feet.

After 34 minutes Curran’s free kick fell to Jonathan Hodgkinson in the United penalty area but he lifted his shot over the bar from a clear shooting chance.

As play switched to the other end Burton pushed Willoughby’s shot around the post and, from the resulting corner, the Reds goalkeeper made a number of blocks before Billy Priestley saw his shot come back off the crossbar.

However, United doubled their lead after 39 minutes when Willoughby headed home at the far post from Donohue’s left wing cross.

As the second half began, Colne looked to reduce the margin and Gaughan broke through the middle but saw his shot well saved by Dave Carnell.

And the keeper somehow managed to deny Curran’s from close range with an instinctive save in a crowded goalmouth.

The Reds kept up the pressure till the end with Spencer Jordan prompting the action up front but could not find a consolation goal that their performance deserved.

Colne ....................................5

AFC Darwen............. .. ..........3

Colne progressed to the next round of the Lancashire FA Trophy with a convincing 5-3 win against AFC Darwen at the Sovereign Play Stadium midweek.

The Reds created a bagful of chances in an end-to-end game and despite going behind twice, found their shooting boots to run out comfortable winners at the final whistle.

The visitors got off to a flying start when Nyle Ellis gave them the lead with a shot through a crowded goalmouth after only two minutes.

Colne were spurred into action when Waqas Azam blazed a shot just over the bar after five minutes before Joe Gaughan saw his shot saved at the near post by Jordan Gidley.

After 28 minutes, Sam Howell’s through ball sent Azam racing to the bye line and his hard driven cross was fired home at the far post by Gaughan to level the scores at 1-1.

Ten minutes later, Darwen regained the lead when they picked up a half clearance and a cross to the far post was fired home by Sam Knowles.

But the home side grabbed their second equaliser within a minute when Alex Pope jinked his way into the area before firing home.

The Reds went ahead for the first time just before the interval when Jordan’s cross from the right wing found Gaughan who made no mistake with a shot from six yards out.

Colne pressed forward in the second half and Pope forced a great save from Gidley to knock his shot over the bar.

After 70 minutes a cross fell to Chris Lynch at the far post and his low shot into the goalmouth was turned in from close range by Frank Jones to give Colne a 4-2 lead.

After 86 minutes the hosts went further ahead when Matty Morgan’s cross from the right wing was headed back across goal and inside the far post by Brad Lynch for a 5-2 lead.

With time running out, Darwen reduced the deficit when a half clearance fell to Sam Holt who found the bottom corner of the Colne net with his shot to round off the scoring at 5-3.

Colne travel to Trafford FC tomorrow in the FA Trophy before a home game on Tuesday evening against Mossley in the Evo-Stik League 7-45 p.m. kick off.