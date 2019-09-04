Colne show their pedigree as Reds end leaders Workington’s 100% start to season

After easing past Ossett United on Saturday, Colne maintained their fine form as thgey brought Workington’s 100% start to an end on Tuesday night.

At Workington, the Reds fought out a well-deserved draw to become the first team to take points off the hosts this season.

Keeper Hakan Burton made his first save after only four minutes when he pushed Dave Symington’s 35-yard shot over his crossbar.

After 22 minutes, Symington made a run into the area and went down under a challenge, but the referee waved aside claims for a penalty.

As the half wore on, Colne came more into the game, and Lee Pugh’s cross after 25 minutes was headed wide by Sefton Gonzales.

Ten minutes later, Colne came close when Billy Hasler-Cregg’s cross to the far post was headed down by Gonzales, but Workington keeper Jim Atkinson got down to keep the ball out of the bottom corner.

With half-time approaching, Hasler-Cregg again opened up the home defence and his cross was helped on by Max Hazeldine to Gonzales at the far post, but he was unable to find a way past Atkinson.

As the second half began, Pugh saw his shot saved following a corner, before Hazeldine pulled a shot just past the far post.

After 70 minutes, a strong run by Gonzales took him into the area, and his shot was cleared off the goal-line.

But after 81 minutes, Gonzales outpaced defenders on the left wing and pulled the ball back for Hasler-Cregg to fire home from 12 yards.

Six minutes later, Workington hit back when a shot was blocked in the area before the loose ball fell to Scott Allison, who drove a diagonal shot into the far corner to claim a point.

On Saturday, Colne swept aside Ossett United at the Sovereign Play Stadium.

After 65 minutes, Waqas Azam curled a superb free kick just inside the far post to give Colne the lead.

Eight minutes later, Aidan Chippendale’s cross from the right was headed home by Gonzales at the far post.

Within a minute, Tony Donaldson slipped through the defence and chipped the ball over the keeper.

And Harris made it 4-0 after 89 minutes when he fired home from close range from Chippendale’s low cross.

On Saturday, Colne are at South Shields in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round, before they travel to Pontefract Collieries for a league game on Tuesday evening, kick-off 7-45 p.m..

DAVE PRIESTLEY