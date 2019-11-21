Colne start to climb up the BetVictor NPL North West table

Colne earned three valuable league points with a hard fought 1-0 win over Mossley at Seel Park on Saturday.

The Reds battled hard throughout, and scored the winner through Will Harris with 10 minutes left.

Colne on the attack at Mossley

Colne made a bright start, before former Red Brad Lynch cut in from the left and saw his well-struck shot pushed round the post by Hakan Burton.

Mossley then had loud claims for a penalty waved aside when Jesurun Uchegbulam went down in the area under a strong challenge.

Colne’s Connor Hughes flashed a 25-yard free kick just past the post, before Hughes’ through ball sent Harris into the area, but his angled shot flew just wide of the near post.

In the second half, Lynch shot high over the bar from a good chance on the hour.

After 68 minutes Colne had a penalty appeal turned down when Max Hazeldine went down over the keeper’s despairing dive.

But the Reds had a let-off when Gary Gee fired over when unmarked in the goalmouth.

After 78 minutes, Aidan Chippendale was sent down the left wing, and he cut inside before seeing his well-struck shot blocked at the near post.

Two minutes later, a long ball up the field found Billy Hasler-Cregg, whose through ball sent Harris into the area, and he beat the keeper at the near post.

Mossley pressed strongly in the closing minutes, but the Reds held on to hopefully begin their climb up the table.

On Tuesday night, Colne suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first round of the Integro League Cup at Lancaster City.

Colne took time to settle, and Lancaster created the better chances in the opening period.

After 15 minutes, a diagonal free kick was played to the far post and was knocked into the net by Lewis Fensome to give the Dolly Blues the lead.

Chippendale’s searching cross found Sefton Gonzales in the area but Lancaster keeper Max Povey blocked his shot.

Ben Hudson glanced a header just wide of the Colne goal, but on the half hour, the Reds drew level when a superb curling cross by Hasler-Cregg was headed home by Jack Lynch.

On the stroke of half-time, Gonzales’ superb through ball released Chippendale, but again Povey was off his line quickly to block the shot.

In the second half, Kieran Feeney forced a good save from Burton, before Homson-Smith broke clear and was denied by Povey.

On the hour, Lancaster scored the winner when Feeney picked up a loose ball in the midfield and found the net with a dipping 20-yard shot.

The Reds face Southport at the Sovereign Play Stadium in the FA Trophy tomorrow, followed by a home league game against Trafford on Tuesday evening.

DAVE PRIESTLEY