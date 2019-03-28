Colne suffer a setback in chase for play-offs after home defeat to Prescot Cables

Colne’s play-off hopes suffered a setback on Tuesday night when they went down 1-0 to Prescot Cables at the Sovereign Play Stadium.

Despite creating a string of chances in the second half, they failed to find the net and were punished when Prescot scored the only goal of the game from a rare opportunity.

There were few chances at either end in an even first half.

Colne keeper Hakan Burton escaped with a yellow card after 10 minutes when he brought down Matty Hamilton just outside his area.

The Reds came close to opening the scoring after 26 minutes when Brad Lynch released Simon Nangle, and his low cross found Reece Webb-Foster, whose shot was destined for the bottom corner , before Prescot keeper Ollie Taylor got down well to keep it out.

But Colne failed to get their game together against a solid Prescot side and too many promising moves broke down as they lost possession.

Steve Cunningham’s half-time team talk clearly lifted the Reds and they had the ball in the net after two minutes only for Webb-Foster to be flagged off-side.

And as Colne continued to press forward, Webb-Foster flashed a shot across the goal.

On the hour, a promising break by Lynch saw Webb-Foster go past the keeper and cross from the byeline, but Alex Curran was unable to convert.

Five minutes later, Waqas Azam’s free kick was half cleared and Lynch shot over the bar from a good chance.

As play swung to the other end, Marcus Poscha made some good clearances, but after 75 minutes, a good move by Hamilton saw Prescot take the lead.

After cutting in from the left wing, he supplied a low cross for James McCulloch to fire home from close range.

Colne fought hard to redress the balance, but Prescot defended well.

Lynch released Lee Pugh to the byeline and his cross found Morgan in the goalmouth, but his shot came back off the underside of the bar and was cleared.

On Saturday, Colne had earned a valuable point with a hard-fought goal-less draw at play-off rivals Mossley.

The Reds dominated the opening half but came under pressure in the second period as they fought to keep out a resurgent Mossley attack.

Colne sit seventh, three points outside the play-offs. Tomorrow, they host Chasetown, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY