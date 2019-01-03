Colne suffer New Year hangover against Glossop

Colne suffered a New Year hangover on Tuesday when they went down to a single goal to third from bottom Glossop North End at the Sovereign Play Stadium.

The Reds failed to stamp their authority on the game and struggled to get to grips with a strong physical Glossop side.

Despite their lowly position, Glossop showed that they had come to attack early on in the game, and Jack Tuohy fired a shot on the turn just over the Colne bar after eight minutes, before Cody Roberto headed a low cross just wide of the near post just three minutes later.

Colne had a great chance to take the lead after 13 minutes when Marcus Poscha’s through ball released Josh Hine for a run into the penalty area, but he shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

Brad Lynch made a promising run, but was brought down outside the penalty area, and Alex Curran got round the back of the visitors’ defence before his low cross went begging across the Glossop area.

As Colne pushed forward, a high cross by Curran was headed away from the goalmouth with Hine waiting to pounce, and Glossop keeper Russell Saunders showed good handling to claim Richie Baker’s well struck corner under pressure.

But Colne were caught out of position after 32 minutes by a break up the left wing and a cross to the far post fell to Tuohy, who forced the ball home from close range to give Glossop the lead.

As Colne looked for a quick reply, new signing Tyrell McKenzie appeared to be brought down in the area, but the referee waved aside the appeals.

Colne stepped up the pace after the interval with a series of promising attacks, but the visitors looked solid at the back, and sights of goal were rare.

And in a quick break, Roberto tested Hakan Burton with an angled shot that the Colne keeper did well to save.

The Reds used their substitutes in the search for an equaliser, and Mamadou Djabi fired just wide of goal from a good opening, before Oliver Wood found space on the left wing, but his low cross was cleared from the penalty area.

Hine made a good run on the right wing and saw his shot saved by Saunders at the near post.

In the closing stages, the Reds threw everything at the visitors’ defence, but when Billy Priestley was pushed to the floor when jumping for a high ball, the referee again ignored claims for a penalty.

Priestley used his height in the penalty area to the Reds’ advantage as he headed on some good deliveries, and both Wood and Djabi had efforts blocked in the area.

And in the final minute of extra time, Matty Makinson’s powerfully-struck shot rebounded to safety off a defender’s body in the goalmouth, as Lady Luck continued to refuse to smile on Steve Cunningham’s side.

Colne are without a game tomorrow, and their next fixture is away to Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday January 12th.

DAVE PRIESTLEY