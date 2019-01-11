Colne United’s sponsorship boost

Pendle’s oldest amateur football team is hoping a new sponsorship deal will help the club move up the table and enable it to travel to new heights.

Burnley-based minibus and coach hire services company Actua Transport www.actuatransport.co.uk has been announced as Colne United FC’s new sponsor, and provided the club with a new home strip which sees the team return to their iconic colours of blue and white.

Founded in 1977, Colne United currently play in the East Lancashire Football League, and unveiled their hooped strip during a recent fixture against Rimington.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Actua Transport’s Owner Jack Simmonite, said: “It’s no secret that grassroots football has struggled in recent years with many local clubs folding, so I know how important it is for businesses to support football in the area.

“The club is close to my heart and I had no hesitation in sponsoring the team; I hope it will help them kick on this season.”

Ashton Spencer, joint manager of Colne United FC, said: “We are delighted that Jack and Actua Transport have chosen to sponsor the club because as a grassroots team with limited money, sponsorship like this goes a long way to helping protect the club’s future for another few years.”

Anyone interested in watching Colne United in action can attend their home games on Saturday afternoons at Edge End Playing Fields, Nelson.

Or to follow the club’s progress, follow their Twitter account which is @colneutdfc