Comprehensive defeat for Town against Linnets

Barnoldswick Town finally got a home league game on, for the first time in two months, but may have wished they hadn’t after a comprehensive 4-1 defeat against Hallmark Security NWCFL Premier Division leaders Runcorn Linnets.

The Silentnight Stadium pitch looked in excellent condition, mainly due to Andy Byrne putting the hours in, and also a couple of days without rain!

Town had to re-organise their defence due to Danny Fagan being unavailable, with Marc Young switching from right back to centre half, and Alex Doyle replacing him at right back.

After two good away wins on the bounce, Town were hoping to continue in the same vein against league leaders Runcorn.

However this was not to materialise as a very poor performance led to a resounding defeat.

Town did take the lead after eight minutes when recent signing Emmanuel Ogunrinde picked up the ball just outside the penalty area on the Runcorn right, and struck a great left foot shot across keeper Matthew Holmes into the far corner, giving him no chance.

The visitors then took a firm grip on the match, the Town forwards not being able to make any impression on their defence.

Antony Hickey had a great chance to equalise after 21 minutes, but his shot from inside the Town penalty area flew wide of Jordan Gidley’s right hand post.

Five minutes later, Hickey brought a good save from Gidley as the pressure on the Town defence grew.

The equaliser did come after 31 minutes, and it was Hickey who scored it.

However, supporters felt he was about half a yard of-side and the goal should have been disallowed.

In the second half, the wheels came off as the visitors brought on Freddie Potter after 65 minutes.

He scored three minutes later when Hickey again went through down the Town left and crossed for him to side foot home from six yards out.

Potter it was who scored his second, and Runcorn’s third, again about six yards out but a tighter angle.

Right on 90 minutes Town suffered a blow when Andrew Hill picked up his second yellow card, followed up with a red.

And the end of the match came when Town gave a free kick away just outside their penalty area, and Potter stepped up and curled a great shot up over the wall and into the top corner of Gidley’s net to complete his hat-trick and the 4-1 scoreline.

This was a very poor performance from Town, and with 1874 Northwich due at the Silentnight Stadium tomorrow, weather permitting, one they have to improve on if they are to gain anything from the match.

Tuesday then sees a trip to face derby rivals Padiham at the Ruby Civil Arena.