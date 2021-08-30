Connor Roberts link with Burnley resurfaces

Connor Roberts

The Clarets were linked with the Wales international - who is in the last year of his contract at the Liberty Stadium - back in June.

The 25-year-old, who started all of Wales' games at Euro 2020, scoring in the 2-0 win over Turkey in the group phase in Baku, is yet to feature this season after an operation on a groin injury suffered in the last 16 tie against Denmark.

While the Clarets have Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley as options at right back, and new signing Nathan Collins can also play there, the club have been looking for a longer-term prospect in that position for some time, and tried to land Everton's Jonjoe Kenny in January, only for the 24-year-old to join Celtic on loan for the rest of the season, where he made 14 appearances.