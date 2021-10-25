Connor Roberts set for Burnley debut against Spurs?

Connor Roberts

The 26-year-old right back is yet to feature for the Clarets after signing from Swansea City for £2.5m on transfer deadline day, having suffered a groin injury, which required surgery, in Wales’ 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

He has played 45 minutes for the Under 23s against Port Vale, before suffering a slight thigh problem, but he was called up for the Wales squad for the last round of international fixtures, and played half an hour in Prague against the Czech Republic, and then started in Estonia, coming off with seven minutes to play.

Sean Dyche felt his reintroduction to international football was "premature", but he was on the bench for Burnley at Manchester City last Saturday, although he was not in the 20 at Southampton this weekend, after being unable to find a suitable behind closed doors game to boost his game time.

However, he could get some minutes under his belt against Tottenham, with Ben Mee also in line to make a return after three games out with an ankle problem, and then a subsequent positive coronavirus test.

Dyche said: “Connor has had hardly any football and we will consider him, because we do want to get him playing of course.

“Some of the Under 23 football is not always the games we think will get people ready

“He is fit and fit minded. I would prefer him to have games, but it might be one where we need to use games, including possibly the Tottenham game, to activate his fitness and get him sharp and a chance to feel what it is to be with us

“Ben has had one day of training in three weeks and I spoke to him and said 'that is not enough'

“I wouldn't do that with any player, including him as our captain.

”He has had two days in total, one with the physios and one with the team, and I think that is a big risk.