Consistency is key for Town chief Craig

Barnoldswick Town boss Danny Craig feels his side are a match for anyone over 90 minutes but he wants his players to prove that they can compete with the best over the course of a full season.

Town have been spectacularly inconsistent where results are concerned so far this season - winning four of their first six games, then failing to win in eight, moving on to three victories in succession, going four without a win and most recently triumphing twice on the bounce.

But the former Padiham FC coach feels his squad has started to find a rhythm and recent performances have illustrated that.

“Results have been inconsistent, but our play and how we go about our business, the professionalism and performances we have delivered have been absolutely fine, I have had no issue with that”, he told the Hallmark Security League website.

“We are a good side in this league, we are a match for anyone, although whether we are a match for them over 44 games I don’t know.

“We are always going to have off days, but apart from games against Darwen, Winsford and Charnock Richard I have been completely happy with how we have played.

“Looking back over the season so far, when we have won games, we have won quite a few 1-0 and 2-1, so winning 4-0 at Darwen and 5-0 against Squires Gate was a bit of a confidence booster, and hopefully we can build on that.”

Those thumping victories, which saw six players share those nine goals, has pushed the club up to mid-table in the Premier Division table, just a win shy of the Storks who occupy seventh spot.

The weather has halted that momentum with their Macron Cup second round tie against Charnock Richard at the Silentnight Stadium postponed twice while the midweek fixture at home to Abbey Hey also fell to a waterlogged pitch.

They’ll now look to go again when they host West Didsbury and Chorlton tomorrow with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m.

And Craig just wants his players to keep taking their chances after a relatively fruitless patch.

“I personally think that, had we taken the chances we have created, we would be up there challenging”, he said.

“You win some, you lose some, but really the only inconsistency we have had has been in front of goal, and it’s been a case of missed chances in a lot of the games. It’s been our Achilles heel all season.”