Coop and Dale at the double as Town ease to victory

Barnoldswick Town bounced back from their FA Cup exit with a 4-1 win at home to Winsford United on Bank Holiday Monday.

After the result at Whitley Bay on Saturday, Town were looking for a pick me up, and they certainly got it, with two goals each from Jack Coop and Zack Dale.

Zack Dale scores for Town against Whitley Bay

Matt Barnes’ side went ahead on minutes through Coop, side footing the ball past Michael Langley in the Winsford goal.

Coop made it 2-0 on 19 minutes as Langley came just outside his penalty area, and passed the ball straight to him.

Coop looked up and lobbed the ball over the keeper into the far top corner to give Town a cushion going into the break.

In the second half, that man Dale got in on the act, cutting through the defence and slotting the ball past Langley after 51 minutes.

Seven minutes later he scored an absolute screamer from the edge of the box to put Town 4-0 up.

After that, the match drifted a little until Winsford scored their goal in the third minute of injury time when Joe Duckworth headed in at the far post.

Town are at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds to face Goole AFC tomorrow in the Buildbase FA Vase 1st Qualifying Round.

They are then at Hanley Town on Tuesday night, back in NWC Premier Division action.

Town had endured an afternoon to forget in the FA Cup as they were beaten 6-1 at Whitley Bay – albeit the scoreline certainly flattered the hosts.

The team didn’t land at the ground until 2-20 p.m., which wasn’t the best preparation.

But Town started fairly well, before, on 12 minutes, the centre of the defence opened up, allowing Olly Martin in to calmly sidefoot past Ryan Livesey.

Within 10 minutes, terrible defending saw Jack Foalle completely unmarked at the far post to easily make it 2-0.

Town hit back three minutes later when Zack Dale picked the ball up just inside the area and cracked a great shot past Tom Flynn.

With six minutes of the half remaining, a cross to the near post saw Elliot Wilson, under pressure from Foalle, head into his own net.

A further goal from Dan Taggart right on half-time saw Whitley Bay go 4-1 up.

Town didn’t really create any goalscoring chances in the second half, Whitley’s captain Peter Glen Ravenhill completing the scoring in the 66th and 75th minutes.