Coronavirus: Sky Sports reveal customers can pause subscription without charge

Sky Sports have told customers they will be able to ‘pause’ their subscriptions during the football blackout – with no leagues set to return to action until next month.

Both the Premier League and EFL – as well as many foreign leagues – have suspended all footballing activity until April 3 at the earliest.

And with some customers disappointed with the lack of live sport available on their television, Sky have now stepped in to inform customers that they will be able to pause their subscription to the provider’s sports channels during the break in action.

There will be no charges for making such a decision, nor will customers be held to any sort of notice period.

Subscribers will then be able to resume watching their favourite sporting action once it kick-offs again – with the suspension of many major leagues set to be extended.

A statement from Sky on their website read: “Whilst we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will go ahead, if you wish to pause your Sky Sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period.

“Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 Sky Sports channels.”

Sky announced similar measures for their business customers too, in a bid to help pubs and other establishments who may be struggling as the population employ social-distancing measures.