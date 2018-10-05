Cunningham’s Reds suffer successive defeats in the space of just four days

Colne went out of the FA Trophy at Trafford on Saturday in a narrow defeat after an evenly fought game.

The Reds created some good chances throughout the game but their single goal after 88 minutes came too late to affect the outcome.

The visitors started brightly and controlled the first 15 minutes when Brad Lynch forced a great save from home keeper Matt Cooper to push his header over the bar after great work by Waqas Azam on the right wing.

Steve Cunningham’s side continued to create chances and Cooper was again in action punching the ball away from Ollie Wood’s head in the home goalmouth before Alex Curran shot wide from the loose ball.

As play swung back to the Colne end, Hakan Burton made a double save as he pushed away an angled shot by Matty Bryan at his near post and recovered to block Darius Palmer’s shot as he homed in on the rebound.

With half time approaching, Wood missed a glorious chance when the ball stuck under his feet in front of goal after a low cross from the left wing.

And Colne were desperately unlucky not to take the lead following a corner kick when Lynch struck the bar with his cross and Curran followed up to head against the woodwork in a period of high drama.

However, after Cooper turned Lynch’s attempt over the top in the second half, the home side took the lead on the hour.

Aaron Burns fired a shot back across goal and into the top corner after Colne failed to clear their lines from a corner.

As Colne looked to hit back Curran drove a free kick just wide but they fell further behind in the 73rd minute.

Palmer’s jinking run took him into the penalty area to the left of goal and his low cross to the far post was fired home by Danny Wilkins to double Trafford’s lead at 2-0.

Reece Webb-Foster’s dipping shot just cleared the crossbar as the Reds looked for a way back in to the game while Jonathan Hodgkinson’s header was blocked on the line by Cooper.

With time running out the Reds pulled a goal back when Azam broke in to the penalty area and found the net with a low driven shot through a crowd of defenders. But it was too little too late for the visitors.

Colne suffered their second defeat in four days when they saw three points slip away against Mossley at the Sovereign Play Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reds held the lead at half time but surrendered their advantage after the break as the away side took control.

Alex Curran fired just wide of the upright at one end before Hakan Burton was called in to action at the other, pushing a shot by Kennan Quansam round his post for a corner.

Colne took the lead after half-an-hour when Luke Higham’s cross from the left was fired through a forest of legs and in to the far corner by Ollie Wood.

In the closing action of the half Mossley’s Ben Halfacre’s header flashed just over the crossbar.

After Reece Webb-Foster’s ambitious attempt just missed the target early in the second half, the away side equalised.

Burton did well to beat away Adam Jones’s header but Halfacre converted the rebound from close range.

Mike Fish then gave Mossley the lead in the 73rd minute when finishing from 20 yards out.

Webb-Foster and Bradley Knox both had efforts cleared off the line for Colne who were desperately unfortunate not to claim a point.