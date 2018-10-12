Cunningham steps down as Admirals boss

Nelson host Ashington in the first round proper of the Buildbase FA Vase tomorrow, having seen boss Steve Cunningham hand over the reins on Wednesday night.

Cunningham has stepped down as manager of the club with immediate effect, with the Admirals saying: “The club would like to thank Steve for all his hard work over the last year.”

Andy Harrison has stepped up as first team boss, as the Blues look for a repeat of their FA Cup success against Ashington two years ago.

In the previous round, Gareth Hill hit a first-half hat-trick as the Admirals raced into a 5-0 half-time lead at home to 1998 Vase finalists Tow Law Town, running out 5-2 winners.

Then on Monday evening, Nelson are at Daisy Hill in First Division North action.

On Saturday, the Blues lost 2-1 at Eccleshall in the First Division Cup second round.

Thomas Wakefield put the hosts ahead midway through the first half, and though Jack Corcoran levelled with 18 minutes to play, James Lewis scored an injury time winner for Eccleshall.

l Jake Walker Judge scored twice and Wissam Badri, Brad Parker and Harry Threlfall were on target as Crown FC moved to the top of the Pendle Charity League Premier Division after a 5-0 win against Sacred Heart.

Britannia remain hot on Crown’s heels following a third consecutive win, beating Prairie Athletic 4-2 with a brace from Dave Lingard and goals from Dave Preston and Pete Wood.

In the only other Premier Division game, Barnoldswick Barons beat Paak United 4-3.

In the First Division, Sabden FC and Nelson Dressers maintained their 100% starts with wins against AFC Veterans and Pendle Blues respectively.

The top two teams meet at Nutter Barn in Sabden this coming Sunday in what should be a great match.

There were also first league wins of the season for Red Lion and North Valley Rangers.

In the David Holmes Trophy quarter-finals, Pendle FC booked their place in the last four following a 4-2 win against Pendle FC Blacks.

They will meet Barnoldswick Barons on October 21st. James Arnott and Morgan Stansfield were on target.