Dale nets a hat-trick in Town thriller

Town claimed a first win against Charnock Richard at the third attempt on Tuesday night in a seven-goal thriller.

Barnoldswick had new signing Daniel Fagan in for his debut, while youngster Bailey Coates made the bench after some good performances with the East Lancashire League and Galaxy team.

Town also welcomed back Jordan Gidley in goal after re-joining from Charnock recently.

Charnock started well, with David Sherlock sending a shot just wide after three minutes.

But Town took the lead on seven minutes with a great free kick from Zack Dale.

Charnock won a free kick on the quarter hour, again taken by Sherlock, this time Gidley diving to save at the expense of a corner.

Town however did get their second goal on 20 minutes when Mark Threlfall provided Dale with a great pass to finish well.

Charnock managed to pull a goal back after 22 minutes, as a Town attack was cleared up field by Adam Halton in the Charnock goal, and ace striker Carl Grimshaw latched onto it and easily slipped the ball past Gidley.

And Charnock equalised, when Grimshaw scored with a header from a James Walker cross after 35 minutes.

Right on half-time Halton was called upon to make a great save from a John Beckwith shot.

Town regained the lead after 50 minutes, Dale again the scorer sealing his hat-trick in the process.

And they increased their lead after 64 minutes, when a cross from Beckwith was headed home by Threlfall.

Charnock again pulled one back as a free kick from a long way out by Walker caught Gidley out, the ball ending up in the net after 82 minutes.

An onslaught was expected from the home team, but for all their pressure, the Town defence held firm.

Town host Congleton Town tomorrow, and are at Maine Road on Monday night.

l Nelson’s home game with FC Oswestry Town on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Tomorrow, the Admirals host Cammell Laird 1907.