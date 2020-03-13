Day to day operations to ‘continue as normal’ at Burnley during Premier League shutdown

Burnley have welcomed the Premier League statement to postpone all Premier League and Academy games, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

And the club have released a statement as to heir response, beyond games being postponed until April 3rd at the earliest.

The statement reads: “Burnley Football Club will continue to act upon the government and Premier League advice on the outbreak and take steps to ensure the wellbeing of staff, players, supporters and general visitors to the club.

”The Academy, from U16 level down, will not operate until further notice.

”Meanwhile, the day-to-day operation of the club will continue as normal at this stage.

”Office and administration staff will report for work and business, corporate and entertainment events are still being staged at Turf Moor.

”However, all visitors will be subject to increased screening when they report to our main reception and all other corporate entrances.

”The situation is subject to change and any updates will be relayed via the club’s media channels.

”Further details regarding rearranged games and potential refunds will be announced early next week.”