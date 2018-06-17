Debut season to remember for Pendle Forest

Pendle Forest Under 12 girls have had a great first season in the North Valley And Burnley Unity Youth League, completing a league and cup double.

The team won 10 games out of 12, only conceding eight goals in the Under 12s Red league.

They also competed in the League Cup, where they were drawn against favourites, Academy, from the Green league.

Pendle won after a last-minute equaliser from skipper Leah Saunders took the game to extra time and penalties, where a save from keeper Natasha Greenwood and a winning penalty scored by Grace Helm sent Forest through.

They played three more top teams from the Green league to secure a place in the final, which was held at the Prairie.

Forest won the final 2-0 against a very good Woodbank Bank Blacks from Bury.

The opening goal was a brilliant effort from striker Daisy Elliott from 20 yards out, and 10 minutes later, another great strike from midfielder Helm made it 2-0, as she took three players on and found the back of the net from a similar distance.

Woodbank Blacks pressed and had a good effort tipped over the bar by keeper Millie Topping, as Forest went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Woodbank Blacks tried to get back into the game, but the back three of Pendle Forest was solid and held on to victory, as they were crowned league cup winners, to the delight of manager Daniel Topping.

The team picked their trophies up on Sunday at Turf Moor at the league presentation, headed by Forest captain Leah Saunders.

The League player of the season award was also picked up by Helm.