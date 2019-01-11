Defender Charlie Taylor says that 'clear the air' meetings have swung Burnley's season

Left back Charlie Taylor has revealed that a 'clear the air' meeting, following the Boxing Day beating against Everton, has swung Burnley's season.

The 25-year-old claimed that the players were given a platform to get everything off their chest, just as they had done amid an 11-game winless stretch in the Premier League last term, and it appears to have done the trick, as the Clarets have started to turn a corner.

A couple of victories has carried Sean Dyche's side out of the division's relegation zone while victory over Barnsley at Turf Moor in the FA Cup has brought some momentum.

"Before the West Ham game we had a few meetings, we cleared the air, said what needed to be said, and we've looked back to ourselves over the last three games," said Taylor.

"We look like the Burnley of old and we're all working hard for each other. We weren't as good as we needed to be in the first half of the season, we knew that, and we knew we needed to change it or we'd be in real danger.

"That's helped and we're moving in the right direction now. People voiced their opinions of where we were going wrong, what we needed to improve on and how we were going to get out of the relegation zone.

"I think the Everton game was really the final straw for us. We were way below our standards that day and it was a very poor performance and I think things needed to be said and people needed to stand up and be counted. So far it has had a positive effect.

"It was about how we were going to get out of it, what needed to be done and thankfully we've improved so it's worked."

The Clarets go in to tomorrow's clash with Fulham holding a four point advantage over their opponents.

Taylor acknowledges that a fourth successive win but be highly significant in their fight for survival but the defender refuses to categorise the meeting as a 'must win'.

He said: "It's another huge game, just like the West Ham and Huddersfield games. It's massive because we know that a win for us can lift us seven points clear of them but a loss puts them a point behind us.

"It is massive but, at the minute, every game is massive. We need to take it one game at a time and get as high up that table as possible.

"I wouldn't say it was a 'must win'. The one against West Ham was a very big game but we know what we need to do and our aim is three points.

"If we don't get them it's not the end of the world so we just need to get as many points as we can and make sure that we're safe at the end of the season."

Taylor added: "Looking at the table it's so much better. When you're in the relegation zone it's not nice to see yourself in the bottom three.

"Now when you look at the league table after a couple of wins it looks a lot better. We want to keep striving for more, keep improving and keep climbing the table. We want to get as high as we can and as far away from the danger zone as possible.

"I think Fulham are a good team. At the beginning of the season I don't think many would have put them in the bottom three with the money they've spent and the players they've got. It's another test but we're at home and we want to be on the front foot and get three points."