Defour requires second opinion on frustrating injury problem

Midfielder Steven Defour will have to see a second specialist to try and get to the bottom of a niggling calf injury.

The former Belgium international has only made nine appearances all season, and only two since the defeat at Saturday’s opponents Crystal Palace at the start of December, both in the FA Cup.

He has seen one specialist to look at the problem, but has not been referred to a second, and boss Sean Dyche said: “He’s seen one of the specialists we use who we have a lot of faith in, and he advised we see a second specialist who particularly deals with calf muscle injuries, so he’s in the process of doing that.

“We want to get to the bottom of it because he’s had a few ups and downs with his calf, so he wants to get to the bottom of it as well.

“So he’s planning that as we speak, to go and see them.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Lennon, who had a knee operation after the defeat at Spurs before Christmas, is back running as he builds up to a return: “He’s making good progress on the grass, he’ll obviously be a bit of time yet, but he’s starting his light recovery, and now they use alterG to affect the weight that goes through them.

“He’s been through that period and now he’s on the grass, getting round to running around. It will be nice to see him back fit.”