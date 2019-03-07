Depleted Barnoldswick Town are well beaten at Burscough

A depleted Barnoldswick Town conceded five for the second-successive Saturday as they went down at Burscough.

Town lost 5-0 at Victoria Park as Conor Finlayson hit a 14-minute second half hat-trick.

Keeper Ryan Livesey (pictured) was called upon in the first minute to save from Finlayson, and the hosts took the lead after five minutes as Terry Cummings intercepted a loose pass and drove forward, before finishing.

Town responded well, and James Crorken warmed keeper Ben Fletcher’s hands with a free kick, before Zack Dale’s low ball in was hacked clear.

But Burscough doubled their lead on 24 minutes as Crorken handled a Cummings cross, and Chad Whyte slammed in the penalty.

Jack Coop had the ball in the Burscough net just before the half hour, only to be flagged offside, and right on half-time Fletcher turned over a point-blank effort from Dale.

A minute into the second half it was 3-0 as Cummings cut inside again, and though Livesey saved his shot, Finlayson turned in the rebound.

In the 57th minute Finlayson made it 4-0, scoring at the second attempt.

And on the hour Finlayson completed his hat-trick as he ran onto Whyte’s ball over the top to finish.

Barnoldswick were unlucky not to score, but Burscough were the better side.

Tomorrow Town host Whitchurch Alport at the Silentnight Stadium, and they are again at home on Tuesday night to Northwich Victoria.

In the East Lancashire League First Division, Town beat Whinney Hill 2-0 on Saturday.

Town took the lead four minutes from half-time when Joe Brown’s superb volleyed 45 yard pass found Bailey Coates, who cut inside a defender before smashing the ball high in to the net from 20 yards.

The win was secured on 63 minutes when the visitors failed to organise properly at a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, and Jordan Slade drilled the ball straight through the wall.